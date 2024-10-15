Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $177.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

