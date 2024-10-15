Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.23. 2,883,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,577. The company has a market cap of $471.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $509.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

