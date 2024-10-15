Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $705.98. 2,929,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,881. The stock has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $688.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

