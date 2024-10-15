Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,945,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. 3,245,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,585. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

