Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 2,333,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

