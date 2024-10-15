Iams Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.21.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $866.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $848.37 and a 200-day moving average of $795.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

