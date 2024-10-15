Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.3% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.