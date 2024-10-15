Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $155,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $280.68 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

