Iams Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $216.25.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.