Iams Wealth Management LLC Invests $316,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.46. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.