Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

