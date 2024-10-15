Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

IDR stock traded down €0.34 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.45 ($15.71). 418,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,531. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.80. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1 year low of €4.55 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of €17.25 ($18.75). The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). The business had revenue of €6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €5.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

