IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %
IDXX opened at $478.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.46 and its 200-day moving average is $493.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
