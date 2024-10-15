IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. 18,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 317,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957 in the last 90 days. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

