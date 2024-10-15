Ignition 24 Hour Volume Tops $736,890.82 (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $736,890.82 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $66,161.91 or 0.99341169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00251423 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 588 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 588.11715408 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 65,228.01641461 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $891,060.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

