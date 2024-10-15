Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 2.4 %

ILMN stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $150.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

