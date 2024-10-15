Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,962. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $151.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $77,628,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $100,120,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

