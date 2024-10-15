Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,063,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 3,570,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,637.0 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
IPXHF remained flat at $15.20 during trading on Tuesday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.
Inpex Company Profile
