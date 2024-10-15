Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,063,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 3,570,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,637.0 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

IPXHF remained flat at $15.20 during trading on Tuesday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Inpex Company Profile

Featured Stories

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

