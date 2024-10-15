Insider Buying: Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Insider Purchases 466,876 Shares of Stock

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8Get Free Report) insider John Fitzgerald bought 466,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,473.16 ($9,713.53).

Medallion Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Medallion Metals

Medallion Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Ravensthorpe gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

