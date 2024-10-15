Insider Selling: Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells 92,905 Shares of Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $557,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 1,015,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,936,483 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria comprises approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Stories

