Insider Selling: Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 60,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$138,600.00.

Enterprise Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of E stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.34. 336,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$139.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on E shares. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

