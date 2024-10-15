Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $7,246,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARW opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

