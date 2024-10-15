Inspire Investing LLC Buys 4,879 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 207,798 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.