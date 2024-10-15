Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.27% of Euroseas at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Euroseas by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
Euroseas Price Performance
Euroseas stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Euroseas Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.
Euroseas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
