Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.11% of EverQuote worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,529 shares of company stock worth $2,834,553. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

