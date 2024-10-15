Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $780,000 Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069 in the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

