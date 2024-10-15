Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Bank by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bank by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FRBA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

First Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $293.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. First Bank has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.87.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About First Bank

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.