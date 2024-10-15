Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after buying an additional 895,715 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after buying an additional 77,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after buying an additional 944,494 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

