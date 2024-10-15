Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $170,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 904,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SASR stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

