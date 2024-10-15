Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $818.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,017.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,133.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,649.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,528 shares of company stock worth $223,800. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

