Inspire Investing LLC Sells 385 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

