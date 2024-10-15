Inspire Investing LLC Sells 924 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

NYSE CFR opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

