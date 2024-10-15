Inspire Investing LLC Takes $897,000 Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.26% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

