Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.07. 390,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,670. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $128.68 and a twelve month high of $243.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

