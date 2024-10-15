Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Interroll Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IRRHF remained flat at $2,943.50 on Tuesday. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,943.50 and a 12-month high of $2,943.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,986.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,024.67.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

