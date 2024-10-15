Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.0 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $69.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

