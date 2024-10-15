Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 330,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 191,532 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $22.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,932,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,454,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

