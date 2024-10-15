Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 330,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 191,532 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $22.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.