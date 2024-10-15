Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 629,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

