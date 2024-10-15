Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,081,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
See Also
