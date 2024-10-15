Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU remained flat at $26.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,803. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

