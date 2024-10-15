Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 392,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,403,000 after buying an additional 883,970 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 479,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. 1,302,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.