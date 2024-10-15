Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

VMO stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

