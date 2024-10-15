Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $497.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.77. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

