Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

RPV opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

