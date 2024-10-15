Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.87 and last traded at $99.82, with a volume of 19972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,154,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.