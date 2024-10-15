Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after purchasing an additional 241,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

