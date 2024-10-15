Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IIM opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
