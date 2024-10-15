Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $122,938,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.93. 951,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $584.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.