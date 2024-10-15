Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 819 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 166,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

ISTB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,455. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

