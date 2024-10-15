Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) recently:

10/11/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $285.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $276.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

NSC traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $255.07. 601,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Get Norfolk Southern Co alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.